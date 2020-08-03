Kent Police Detective R. Gilcrist and King County Sheriff’s Deputy B. Johnson worked together to save the life of a child this last weekend; here’s more from Kent P.D.:

“Detective Gilcrist and Deputy Johnson were vacationing near the Wenatchee River this weekend. In the late afternoon of Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 both Law Enforcement Officers selflessly jumped into the Wenatchee River to save a child who was ‘floating down the river by himself and in a panic.’

“The child is approximately 5-years old, and was floating in the swiftly moving and frigid water downstream. Both men jumped into the river without hesitation, reached the child, and fought the current to pull the child to the shore.

“An onlooker gave the following description of their actions:

“They calmed the panicking child in the middle of the rapidly flowing river for a few minutes, fighting the current and swimming to the shore until the father arrived. The river was moving at such a swift pace I have no doubt that without decisive action, quick thinking, and lack of hesitation these two men showed, while others stood by and watched, the child would have been swept away and ultimately drowned. The actions of both of these men deserve to be recognized and commended as they reflect greatly upon not only their own personal character, but that of the departments that employ them”.

“We agree. Detective Gilcrist will be receiving a KPD Life Saving award after his much needed vacation.

“We are thankful that even when off-duty, our officers regularly show the best character, the bravest actions, and a compassion for those in need. This near tragedy was averted by their selfless character leading to swift actions; their character is why they became police officers in the first place.

“Please help us thank them for saving this child.”