The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Business Town Hall with guest speakers Mayor Dana Ralph, CAO Derek Matheson, & State Rep. Pat Sullivan this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Once you register you will then be emailed the link to join the webinar.

WHAT: Business Community Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT

REGISTER NOW: https://info.kentchamber.com/events/register/247250

More info here: https://info.kentchamber.com/events/details/business-community-town-hall-247250