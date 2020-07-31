On Friday, July 31, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released another weekly update video.

In this video, she discusses Gov. Inslee’s latest COVID-19 health regulations (and even models her own fun face mask), as well as social distancing during outdoor activities in city parks, good news on the city’s small business grant program requirements (read more here), the new “Inside Out” outdoor dining feature downtown, upcoming drive-in movies at the Showare Center, the 2020 census and more.

“Happy Friday afternoon everyone! I hope you are staying healthy and enjoying the warm weather — it has been so nice to spend some time at our beautiful parks on the weekends with my family, and I hope you can find some time to enjoy the sunshine with your loved ones as well.

“We have more COVID-19 updates this week along with some other information about what’s going on in Kent, so please take a few minutes to watch my weekly update.

“Dana Ralph, Mayor”