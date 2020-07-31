Residents can receive a FREE COVID-19 test at these three locations in Kent:

🏥 HealthPoint at Kent Urgent Care

219 State Ave. N, Suite 100

Kent, WA 98030

(253) 372-3602

🏥 Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Kent

233 2nd Ave S

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 436-6380

🏥 UW Mobile Clinic at Kent Public Health

625 W James St

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 744-0400

Available Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Translation services are available.

FREE TESTING BY MAIL

You can also get free testing by the Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) study, which is working to understand how COVID-19 is spreading throughout King County, and offers free, confidential, self-administered at-home tests.

Enroll at scanpublichealth.org/screener.

More info at https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/care/testing/locations.aspx