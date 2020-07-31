Residents can receive a FREE COVID-19 test at these three locations in Kent:
🏥 HealthPoint at Kent Urgent Care
219 State Ave. N, Suite 100
Kent, WA 98030
(253) 372-3602
🏥 Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Kent
233 2nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 436-6380
🏥 UW Mobile Clinic at Kent Public Health
625 W James St
Kent, WA 98032
(206) 744-0400
Available Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Translation services are available.
FREE TESTING BY MAIL
You can also get free testing by the Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) study, which is working to understand how COVID-19 is spreading throughout King County, and offers free, confidential, self-administered at-home tests.
Enroll at scanpublichealth.org/screener.
More info at https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/health/covid-19/care/testing/locations.aspx
