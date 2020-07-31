The fall portion of Kent’s 2020-2021 Spotlight Series has been canceled due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the canceled performances will be rescheduled to fall of 2021.

Organizers are still hoping to present a smaller Spotlight Series season with a later start date this year. Typically, the season brochure would come out in July, with tickets going on sale Aug. 1.

“With so much uncertainty and a later start date, these dates will be delayed at least a month or two,” Ronda Billerbeck of the Kent Arts Commission said. “Please continue to check back on our website www.kentarts.com for updates or email [email protected] with questions.”

Organizers are asking residents to assist them with planning in these unprecedented circumstances – please complete the following survey:

“We hope to see you soon. In the meantime, stay well!” Billerbeck added.