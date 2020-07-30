From the Kent Police Department:

Missing from Kent: David Michael Howard, Age 58

Mr. Howard was last seen on June 18, 2020 in the area of S. Central Ave in Kent; he has lived in the same home on the West hill of Kent, near Pacific Hwy. and S 252nd for 58 years.

Mr. Howard is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has a four-leaf clover tattoo on his right forearm, in addition to a significant scar on his chest from heart surgery.

Mr. Howard’s family states that he has medical issues, and mental health disabilities; they do not know if he has his medication.

He does not have his cell phone and to their knowledge does not have any money.

He likes to smoke and may frequent places where he can drink.

If you have seen Mr. Howard, please call 911. You can reference Kent Case No. 20-9403

