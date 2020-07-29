On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the Kent Police Department launched a new interactive service for those with questions for local cops, called ‘Just the FAQs with Chief Padilla.’

Residents with questions for police are ask to please email questions to:

The Chief will be posting answers to previously submitted question(s) every Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/kentpolicedepartment/.

“Our first few posts will be on topics that have been coming in over the past few months on social media that many of you have shown an interest in,” organizers said. “Our first post next Tuesday will be on Body Worn Cameras.”

“Thank you for your continued curiosity about our department.”