At its Tuesday night meeting (July 28, 2020) the Kent City Council approved using an additional $500,000 of its CARES Act funds for its Small Business Emergency Relief Funding, increasing the award size for eligible applicants from $4,500 to $6,500.

“Hopefully with the larger grant size, combined with the loosened criteria and deadline extension, we’ll be able to provide more meaningful help to struggling business owners,” said Michelle Wilmot of the city’s Economic & Community Development Department.

The deadline to apply is 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2020.

As before, if business owners have applied already, there’s no action needed, and there’s no need to reapply.