The next free Feet First Walk will be held this Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gary Grant Park in Kent.

This free event will be held between 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent (first left after 136th Ave. SE; map below).

This is the fourth in a series of free self-guided summer walks on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip during June to Sept. featuring different locations in and close to Kent. This time our trail follows the Soos Creek Trail from Gary Grant Park to the north end of the trail with some beautiful scenery along the way. The total distance will be just shy of 3 miles round trip. You are welcome to turnround earlier if you prefer.

There is no need to pre-register. There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers. Start any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up by the park shelter near the parking lot. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. Participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements.

Full details of this and other Kent area walks Feet First is planning over the summer can be found at:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/