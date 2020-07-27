SPONSORED :

Midtown 64 Brings the Urban Advantage to Downtown Kent: Come take a look!

Midtown 64 is one of the most exciting developments to touch down in midtown Kent in years, and is set to begin resident occupancy beginning September 1, 2020.

The large, modern apartment community brings vitality and a luxurious landscape to a former underused corner of Kent’s western edge.

The ideal location of Midtown 64 brings their future residents the “Urban Advantage.” What, you may ask, is the Urban Advantage? Simply put, Midtown 64 brings its residents more. More time, more amenities, more floor plan options, offering space to live your best lifestyle. And, more opportunities to experience community, in leisure and communal spaces, uncommon in many apartment properties.

With close proximity to both public transportation and major freeway options, along with a variety of work-at-home layouts and more formal live/work units, living at Midtown 64 could save you hours of commute time every day. What’s more, you can easily walk or bike to numerous essential and leisure destinations right here, along the blossoming Meeker Street corridor of downtown Kent.

Midtown 64 offers 19 spacious floorpans from which to choose. Whether you desire a studio, one or two bedroom, or a flex live/work space, the variety of options are sure to offer a perfect space to call home. Whatever plan you choose, you’ll love the carefully selected interior finishes such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring and cozy carpeted bedrooms.

Thoughtful planning and quality construction combine, bringing a plethora of building amenities designed to give you more convenience. For example, in the first building opening in September, you’ll find these attractive features:

Art Studio – which includes hospitality coffee bar and t.v. (Makers, delight!) Bike room – Includes repair tools and lounge (Tweak your ride in style) Dog wash – 2 tubs and 2 grooming tables (Woof!) Fitness Center – Includes rooftop deck (Work it, baby) Outdoor pool (Splish-Splash…ahhhh!) Resident Clubhouse & Lounge (Livin’ the dream) Parcel Pending Lockers and communal space (Bring on the Prime)



Additional amenities to arrive in the coming months include:

Yoga Studio Game Lounge Rooftop Deck – BBQs, fire pits & t.v. Bocce Ball Court Playground Dog Park



GRE-Management has conceived Midtown 64, leaning-in to their mission as a trusted partner in the co-creation of thoughtful, well-built, healthy and profitable communities. Come discover how their Urban Advantage can help you live your best life. Schedule a tour today and be sure to ask about their incredible Pre-lease special:

Midtown 64:

Website: https://www.midtown64.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Midtown64Apartments/

(253) 458-6689

Hours: M-F: 9am-6pm

24615 64th Avenue South

Kent, WA 98032: