The City of Kent this week announced that it is extending the deadline date to apply to its Small Business Emergency Relief Grant program.

The new deadline to apply is Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Since the application window opened a couple of weeks ago, guidance from the State on the use of CARES Act funds has evolved, allowing organizers to loosen some of the eligibility criteria.

Previous receipt of federal or state COVID-19 related aid including grants, loans or other supports like the PPP or EIDL programs are no longer disqualifying factors for this grant program. The requirement to be operational for three years was leaving many struggling businesses out, so they’ve reduced that requirement from three to two years as of June 30, 2020.



If business owners have applied already, there’s no action needed, and there’s no need to reapply.

For more information, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/doing-business/c19-business-grants.