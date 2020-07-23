Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting on I-5 near SR 18 that happened on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Troopers say that at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call from an individual stating that a passenger in another vehicle had fired several rounds at their vehicle on southbound I-5 just south of SR 18 in Federal Way (map below).

The victim described the suspect vehicle as an older gold Acura occupied by two males.

The vehicle pulled up next to their vehicle at which time the passenger fired 5 to 6 rounds.

Troopers contacted the victim and determined that there were two bullet holes in the driver’s door and one in the left rear door. Thankfully the victim sustained no injuries.



