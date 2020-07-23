Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) want everyone to know that their new ‘1st Ave Inside OUT: Open Air Dining & Marketplace’ starts this Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Kent.

This outside dining and sidewalk sale event will be held every Saturday through Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1st Ave Inside OUT allows restaurants and retail shops to use sidewalks and the adjacent street for outdoor seating and marketplace.

“We are closing the entire block on 1st Ave on Saturdays throughout summer to provide additional capacity and social distance options to keep our community and businesses safe and healthy” said Gaila Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Kent Downtown Partnership. “It’s essential to provide alternatives for people who are hesitant about indoor dining and shopping. Restaurants will still offer inside options but the 1st Ave Inside OUT offers more flexibility and a great opportunity for our small businesses to serve more people. Everyone loves to be outside on a beautiful summer day, plus it ties in nicely with the downtown Farmers Market. We encourage people to stop by 1st Ave before or after the market and fully enjoy their downtown.”

Participating restaurants include Thai Chili, Wild Wheat Bakery & Cafe, Dogwood Lounge & Cafe, Afghan Kebab and Rafiki. Retail shops on 1st Ave will be open along with those on Meeker, Railroad Ave and surrounding area.

Masks are required when social distancing is not possible and while dining. Hand sanitizer stations donated by Fikes Products will be available throughout the block. Restaurants will maintain compliance with Washington State Safe Start regulations.

Parking is available at the corner of W. Titus Street and 1st Ave S. Parking is free and without time limits on these Saturdays only.

1st Ave Inside OUT is a pilot program and collaboration effort with the KDP, City of Kent and downtown merchants. The program will continue based on public interest through September. KDP encourages people to help spread the word for best outcomes and continuation.

More information at www.downtownkentwa.com or email [email protected].

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.