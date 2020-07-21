On Monday night, July 20, 2020, a house burned in the 28900 block of 124th Ave SE on Kent’s east hill (map below).

Firefighters from Engine 372 were first to arrive at the fully involved house fire. Engine 375 and District 307 also responded from Puget Sound Fire.

Valley Regional Fire Authority, King County Paramedics Local 2595 and Zone 3 Fire Explorers responded with mutual aid.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside before proceeding inside. Flames began to burn through the roof, making the structure unsafe for firefighters to go inside. Firefighters continued to apply water from the outside to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy Kent Firefighters