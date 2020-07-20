King County residents can obtain free face coverings to help combat the spread of COVID-19 at a distribution event in Federal Way on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Masks will be given out free from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.

These masks are a part of 25 million face coverings purchased by King County, and will be the first public distribution hosted by King County.

The drive-through distribution event is open only to King County residents.

Each resident can receive two reusable cloth masks, and each vehicle can obtain masks for up to six household members, or 12 masks per vehicle.

With recent directives from the state Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle & King County, face coverings should be worn in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six-feet distances can’t be maintained. Face coverings can help reduce transmission of the virus, and along with hand washing and social distancing, play an important role in ending the outbreak.

WHAT: King County Face Covering Distribution WHERE: Weyerhaeuser King County/Federal Way Aquatic Center, 650 SW Campus Drive, Federal Way, WA 98023 (map below). WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. NOTE: Must be King County residents, limit of two face coverings per person, for up to six household members.