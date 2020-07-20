The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Webinar with the Washington Retail Association on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, focused on Employee COVID-19 accommodations and leave policies.
This free event will run from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and will focus on:
- Ways to communicate and administer health screening with employees
- Balance public health requirements under the current pandemic and employees’ health information privacy required under the American Disabilities Act
- Nuts and bolts on various leaves available in the current pandemic environment
- State leaves
- Federal COVID paid sick and family leaves
This event will be live-streamed on our Facebook page – to get an alert when we’re live, be sure to “Like” us here: https://www.facebook.com/ilovekent/.
WHAT: COVID-19 A Conversation with Washington Retail Association
WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 2020: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT
