The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Webinar with the Washington Retail Association on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, focused on Employee COVID-19 accommodations and leave policies.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and will focus on:

Ways to communicate and administer health screening with employees Balance public health requirements under the current pandemic and employees’ health information privacy required under the American Disabilities Act Nuts and bolts on various leaves available in the current pandemic environment State leaves Federal COVID paid sick and family leaves



This event will be live-streamed on our Facebook page – to get an alert when we’re live, be sure to “Like” us here: https://www.facebook.com/ilovekent/.