Drivers should expect traffic delays due to a major intersection change coming to 4th Ave S. and Willis Street in Kent (map below), starting Monday, July 20, 2020.

Public Works says:

    • A temporary rotary configuration will be in place until a new roundabout is ready for traffic this Fall.
    • The traffic signals at the intersection of 4th Ave S. & Willis Street will be permanently shut down and removed.
    • Traffic will be transitioned onto a temporary bypass rotary configuration.
    • Westbound Willis Stree and southbound 4th Ave S. will be reduced to one lane through the rotary, and eastbound Willis Street will maintain 2 lanes.
    • Traffic control will be in place.

WHAT: Major Intersection Change

WHERE: 4th Ave S. and Willis Street, Kent

WHEN: July 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m.