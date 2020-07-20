Drivers should expect traffic delays due to a major intersection change coming to 4th Ave S. and Willis Street in Kent (map below), starting Monday, July 20, 2020.
Public Works says:
- A temporary rotary configuration will be in place until a new roundabout is ready for traffic this Fall.
- The traffic signals at the intersection of 4th Ave S. & Willis Street will be permanently shut down and removed.
- Traffic will be transitioned onto a temporary bypass rotary configuration.
- Westbound Willis Stree and southbound 4th Ave S. will be reduced to one lane through the rotary, and eastbound Willis Street will maintain 2 lanes.
- Traffic control will be in place.
WHAT: Major Intersection Change
WHERE: 4th Ave S. and Willis Street, Kent
WHEN: July 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m.
Recent Comments