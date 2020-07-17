On Friday, July 17, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released her weekly update video.

In the video, Ralph discusses the city’s business grant program, gives a shoutout to volunteer workers, school district meal distribution, drive-in movies coming to ShoWare, safety precautions at the farmers market, reminder viewers about the census, and more.

“Happy Friday, Kent! We all need some good news with everything that is going on, so I hope you can take some time to watch my weekly update this afternoon. Have a great weekend!” #WeAreKent

Watch Ralph’s full video below (running time 3:27):