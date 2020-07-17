The Kent Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a pedestrian who was fatally wounded in a hit and run early Friday morning, July 17, 2020, in the 4200 Block of S. 272nd Street (map below).

Kent Police responded to the area for a 911 report of a deceased male on the side of the roadway around 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, Officers located the deceased male and observed injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Officers were unable to locate any witnesses to the incident and were only left with the evidence and location.

Investigators were called to the scene to conduct their investigation and are asking anyone that was in the area last night and may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the Kent Police Tip Line at (253) 856-5808. Please reference Kent Police case number 20-9091.

The victim male has been identified as a 49-year old Kent resident.

Even with the limited information, Investigators continue their investigation in an effort to confirm the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident.