On Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, a stolen vehicle being pursued by police crashed, flipped and struck another vehicle, injuring four.

Kent Police say that at about 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, a Kent Police Officer attempted to stop a Honda CRV with no license plates, which was reported stolen out of Auburn.

The driver refused to stop, and officers successfully deployed spike strips approximately two minutes into the pursuit, as the vehicle drove southbound on 132nd Ave SE.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to turn onto Kent Kangley Road, and flipped the vehicle in the intersection, striking another occupied vehicle.

The stolen vehicle contained three occupants; one occupant was ejected upon impact and sustained major injuries.

The two remaining occupants of the stolen vehicle were unable to exit on their own and were assisted out by Police Officers, who provided aid until relieved by Puget Sound Fire.

All three occupants were transported to Harborview Hospital with significant injuries.

The driver of the vehicle struck at 132nd SE and Kent Kangley Road was transported to Valley Medical Hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle were two adult males in their 20s, and one adult male in his 40s. It is unknown at this time if any of them were wearing seat belts.

The incident is currently under investigation.