The City of Kent recently launched a Small Business Emergency Relief Grant program to help businesses recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and the deadline to apply is Monday, July 27, 2020.

$1,000,000 in grants are available for eligible businesses, and awards will be $4,500.

The application window is open now, but closes Monday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Program Details

$1,000,000 in grants for eligible businesses Grant awards are $4,500 To remain impartial, the grant program will be administered by Craft3, a third-party Community Development Finance Institution, which will manage theapplication intake, evaluation, selection and grant dispersal.



To be eligible, businesses must:

Be a for-profit business physically located within the Kent city limits Be negatively impacted by COVID-19 closures and interruptions Have no more than 15 full-time employees Have been in business for at least three years as of June 30, 2020 Have gross annual revenues of $1.5 million or less Have a current City of Kent Business License and not be delinquent in payment of taxes or fees owned to the City of Kent as of December 31, 2019. (It’s not too late to get a City of Kent business license – our team can process license applications in about 24 hours.) If closed due to government mandates, the business intends to reopen when allowed under Washington’s Safe Start plan Have not received other COVID-19 related aid from government programs, including grants, loans, or other support, including:



Paycheck Protection Program SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance State of Washington Governor’s Office Small Business Grant See KentWA.gov/BusinessGrant for full list of eligibility requirements



Apply online now at KentWA.gov/BusinessGrant before Monday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Application Process

Confirm your eligibility (see eligible businesses above) Complete the online application at KentWA.gov/BusinessGrant by the July 27 deadline. We cannot take paper applications. Applicants will be notified about grant decisions in mid-August, 2020



Do you need help completing your Grant Application?

FREE Language Assistance and Support Available from our Valued Community Partners – See this page for translated application reference materials and contact information for our multi-lingual partners. The Green River College Small Business Center houses the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) . They will help you complete your application as well as offer you no cost, one-on-one advising to help your business succeed.



Green River College Small Business Center Kevin Grossman, Certified Business Advisor [email protected] 253-520-6263



You may also reach out to these additional sources of support for assistance with your application:

City of Kent [email protected] 253-856-6419 (Due to staff working remotely, messages on this line will be checked twice daily, with calls returned the next business day.)

