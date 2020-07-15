Kent Police are reporting of a shooting near Kent Memorial Park, where a victim was shot after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, July 14.

Police say that on Tuesday evening at around 8:50 p.m., Kent Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Central Ave N. (map below) to the report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers arrived in the area and located a male with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Puget Sound Fire and Medics were also called to assist. They later transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in serious but stable condition.

A witness who was with the victim told police that two males with bandanas on their faces walked up behind them and demanded money and other items from the pair. The victims then ran and at that time heard gunshots. As they were running, the male realized he was shot. Both suspects then fled northbound from the area.

An area search by a K9 unit and King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1 did not locate the suspects.