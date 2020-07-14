Six victims were found shot near a Metro bus stop on Kent’s west hill Monday night, July 13, 2020.

The victims were all male, and range in age from 16 to 49-years old.

Police say that at around 5:55 p.m. Monday, Officers were dispatched to the area of S. 232nd and Pacific Highway South (map below) to assist a Des Moines Police Officer who located a victim of a shooting after being flagged down by a witness.

Officers arrived and located five additional victims with gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until Kent Fire and Medics could arrive on scene. Five victims were transported to Harborview, and the sixth victim had a minor wound and was released at the scene. On Tuesday morning, Harborview gave an update on the five victims at the hospital:

3 males are now serious versus critical in ICU 2 males are now satisfactory versus serious



Kent Police Detectives were on scene of the incident, working on determining the events that led to the shooting, collecting evidence, reviewing available surveillance video and speaking to witnesses. Southbound lanes of the road were closed for a while.

Police add that this shooting incident does not appear to be a random.

Also, three people were detained by Kent PD and being questioned; it is unknown if they are suspects or their level of involvement.