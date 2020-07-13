Come join a free ‘Feet First’ walk in Kent this Wednesday, July 15, 2020, between 9:30 and 11 a.m., starting at the Green River Trailhead (map below).

This is the third in a series of free self-guided summer walks on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip during June to Sept. in different locations in and close to Kent.

This time the walk follows the Green River Trail south through Riverview Park and alongside the riverbank past Foster Park to join the Interurban trail.

The total signed distance will be 3 miles round trip. You are welcome to turnround earlier if you prefer.

There is no need to pre-register. There will be directions where to go. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers. Start any time between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (finish by 11 a.m.). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up at the shelter near the parking lot. Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. Participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements.

Full details of this and other Kent area walks Feet First is planning over the summer can be found at:

The Green River Trailhead is located at 937-999 Hawley Road, Kent, WA 98032 (Hawley Rd. is an extension of Rd to the east of West Valley Rd. by LA Fitness):