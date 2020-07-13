Kent’s Small Business Emergency Aid applications are now open – as of 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 – and small businesses can apply at KentWA.gov/BusinessGrant.

Applications close July 27.

Here’s more from the city:

About the Grant

The City of Kent is committed to its small business community and a successful recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. The City Council authorized the use of $1 million of its federal CARES Act funds for Emergency Relief Grants to help businesses recover.

Grant Application Portal Now Open! APPLY HERE!

Application window is Monday, July 13, 10 a.m. through Monday, July 27, 11:59 p.m.

Program Details

$1,000,000 in grants for eligible businesses Grant awards are $4,500 To remain impartial, the grant program will be administered by Craft3, a third-party Community Development Finance Institution, which will manage the application intake, evaluation, selection and grant dispersal. If awarded, grant recipients must submit a W-9. Grant funds may be taxable income; please consult with your financial advisor for guidance. A 1099 will be issued to grant recipients as required by the IRS no later than January 2021.



To be eligible, businesses must:

Be a for-profit business physically located within the Kent city limits Be negatively impacted by COVID-19 closures and interruptions Have no more than 15 full-time employees Have been in business for at least three years as of June 30, 2020 Have gross annual revenues of $1.5 million or less Have a current City of Kent Business License and not be delinquent in payment of taxes or fees owned to the City of Kent as of December 31, 2019. If closed due to government mandates, the business intends to reopen when allowed under Washington’s Safe Start plan Not be involved with the production, processing, promotion, distribution, or sale (wholesale or retail) of marijuana and cannabinoid products, concentrates, or extracts Have no owner, officer, partner, or principal actor of the business who is currently employed by City of Kent or who is an immediate family member (spouse, sibling) of a current City of Kent employee Have no owner, officer, partner, or principal actor of the business involved with financial mismanagement. This includes the business owner(s) with any conviction(s) for financial crimes within the last three years, with “business owner” defined as managing members or officers Not currently in bankruptcy Complies with CARES Act provisions Have not received other COVID-19 related aid from federal or state government programs, such as grants, loans, or other support, including: Paycheck Protection Program SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance State of Washington Governor’s Office Small Business Grant



Application Process

Confirm your eligibility (see eligible businesses above) Complete the online application by the July 27, 11:59 p.m. deadline Applicants will be notified about grant decisions in mid-August, 2020 Grants will be distributed by automatic deposit (ACH) or check payment



Do you need help completing your Grant Application?

The Green River College Small Business Center houses the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). They will help you complete your application as well as offer you no cost, one-on-one advising to help your business succeed.

You may also reach out to these additional sources of support for assistance with with your application: