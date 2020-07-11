Kent Police say that two people were found shot in the parking lot of a Hookah Bar in Kent Friday night, July 10, 2020.

Police say that at around 11 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 210 Washington Ave S. to the report of a shooting in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body and immediately administered first aid.

A second male victim with a gunshot wound was also located close by. Officers provided first aid until Kent Fire and Medics could arrive on scene.

The victim with the upper body gunshot wound was transported to Harborview by Medics in critical, but stable condition. The second victim was also transported to Harborview in stable condition.

Both victims were located near 308 Washington Ave S., the Babylon Hookah house (map below).

Kent Police Officers have not been to this business before and are working on determining the events that led to the shooting.

Kent Police Detectives later arrived on scene of the incident to collect evidence and speak with witnesses. They are reviewing surveillance video from the area to gather suspect information.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call the tip line at (253) 856.5808.