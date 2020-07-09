The Business Opportunity Center of El Centro de la Raza will host an event on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Federal Way location to distribute cloth face masks, disposable face masks, and hand sanitizer to businesses located in King County.

This “Safe Start Kit” program aims to help small businesses keep their employees healthy and safe.

To participate in the pick-up program and secure a time slot of these “Safe Start Kits”, businesses must register on the following website: safestartkingcounty.com.

Safe Start Kit Pick-up Location:

El Centro de la Raza

1607 South 341st Place

Federal Way, WA 98003

Companies of 1 to 20 employees will receive 50 cloth face-covers, 150 disposable masks and 4 bottles of hand sanitizer;

Companies of 20 or more employees will receive 100 cloth face-covers, 300 disposable masks and 8 bottles of hand sanitizer.

If you are a small business owner and wish to have your supplies shipped, visit tinyurl.com/ycnklqz8 to order supplies. PPE supplies apart from the hand sanitizer will be shipped to you directly (shipping costs of $15 – $20 will apply).