Congratulations to all Kent-Meridian High School and iGrad Graduates! 🎓🎉

You made it!

The Kent School District adds:

“We’re incredibly proud of our #KSDClassof2020 for its brilliance, strength, and adaptability! When the last few months of your senior year got turned upside down you continued to work and persevere through the end.

“You’ve earned this! ❤️💙

“We hope you enjoy these highlights from Tuesday’s celebration. We’ll share our virtual video graduation ceremonies with speeches and student recognitions in the coming weeks.”

#Classof2020 #WeGotThisKSD