The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a woman was hit and killed while walking on southbound I-5 in Kent Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020.

The victim was identified as Julia A. Villalobos, 51, of Kent.

Troopers say she was struck while on foot on the southbound lanes of the freeway just north of SR516. She was seen moving some traffic barrels, before hiding between two of them.

She apparently then laid down in a freeway lane before being fatally hit by a semi-truck.

At least four lanes of the freeway were closed for the investigation, and traffic was backed up for five miles, Troopers said.