You might not guess it from the photo below, but the driver of this car suffered only minor injuries after crashing into – and under – the trailer of a semi-truck in Kent on Monday afternoon, July 6, 2020.

Puget Sound Fire says the incident happened at the intersection of S. 228th Rtreet and 64 Ave South (map below).

Cause of the accident is under investigation, and drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.