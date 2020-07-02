This summer, King County Road Services will replace an aging culvert under Green River Road at Olson Creek, just north of the Auburn Golf Course near Auburn and Kent.

The new, bigger culvert will preserve the roadway and improve fish passage.

To do this work, Road Services must close Green River Road to all traffic, in both directions, for seven weeks – from July 13 to Aug. 28, 2020.

During construction, northbound drivers will be able to get to the Auburn Golf Course and southbound drivers will be able to get to the Mary Olson Farm and the S 277th Corridor Trail.