On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains of two bodies found in suitcases off Alki Beach in West Seattle on June 19.

Kent resident Austin Wenner, 27, Kent was one of the victims.

The other was Jessica Lewis, 35, of Federal Way.

Both died as the result of multiple gun shot wounds, and their deaths are considered homicides.

The remains of their bodies were found June 19 by two teenage girls who uploaded videos to TikTok about finding the suitcases under a pier. The girls used “Randonautica,” an app that sends users “on a random adventure to explore the world around you. All you have to do is share your location, set an intention, and follow directions to a random point that the app generates for you.”