Local chambers and business organizations across the region are partnering with King County to provide free cloth face coverings, disposable masks, and hand sanitizer kits to small businesses to help keep employees healthy and safe.

‘Safe Start Kits’ are available in two package sizes, based on local small business’ number of employees:

1 – 20 employees package:

50 cloth face coverings (white, 3-ply with nose piece) 150 disposable masks 4 bottles hand sanitizer



20+ employees package:

100 cloth face coverings (white, 3-ply with nose piece) 300 disposable masks 8 bottles hand sanitizer



You may order your Small Business Safe Start PPE Kit online and choose either Contact-Less Pickup or Shipping (shipping fees apply).

Option 1: In-Person Contact-Less Pick Up

Contact-less pickups will be available at designated Amazon Treasure Truck pick up locations. Please sign up here to provide company and contact information along with number of employees and preferred pick up location. You will then receive an email to schedule your 15-minute window for pickup.

Current Treasure Truck Pick-up Options for the Seattle Southside are:

Thursday, July 2, 2020

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Accesso ShoWare Center

625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032

(limited pickup slits remaining) Wednesday, July 8, 2020

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Starfire Sports

14800 Starfire Way, Tukwila, WA 98188



Pre-registration is required for in-person pickup.

Option 2: Have Your Kit Shipped

Businesses can choose to order reusable face coverings and disposable masks* online and just pay for shipping charges. Products can only be shipped to King County business addresses. Please click here to order directly online.

*Note: Hand Sanitizer is NOT available to ship. Shipping will only be for masks.

“Thank you for doing your part in keeping our community safe and healthy!”