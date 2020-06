On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph released another Weekly Update video.

In this video, the Mayor discusses the Phase 2 reopening, new requirements for wearing face masks, reopening of more Kent Parks facilities, 4th of July cancellations, how fireworks are not allowed in the city, and big news about $1 million in funding coming to small local businesses.

Watch Ralph’s full video here (running time 3:16):