On Friday, June 26, 2020, our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership announced the winner of its ‘Stand Out Window Display’ contest – Retro Emporium Kent!

The contest was meant to inspire businesses in downtown Kent to get attention during the Phase 2 reopening.

“Retro really knocks it out of the park with their Welcome Back summer themed window and retro/vintage wonderland!” organizers said.

Below are photos courtesy the KDP:

Retro Emporium is located at 328 W. Meeker Street: