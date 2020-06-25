accesso ShoWare Center has partnered with Promosa USA, the Kent Downtown Partnership and Kent Lions Club to bring the first ever accesso ShoWare Center Outdoor Cinema, starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

This new, safe outdoor film series will be held in the rear lot of the ShoWare Center, and will have two films featured on Wednesdays through Sundays starting July 8.

Guests will be able to view films from the comfort – and safety – of their cars!

The first two films to be featured will be announced Friday, June 26, and online ticket sales will begin Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be sold online via www.accessoshowarecenter.com.

Showtimes for each night will be 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., and tickets will be per vehicle / per film. The number of seatbelts per vehicle denotes how many passengers will be allowed to each showing. There are only 95 vehicle spots available per showing. No RVs will be allowed.

Movies will be displayed on a state of the art 42’ wide x 23’ tall LED wall – “so bright that you can easily see during daylight!”

accesso ShoWare Center, an ASM Global managed facility, will also be debuting VenueShield, a best-in-class Environmental Hygiene Program, in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. VenueShield will provide advanced hygienic safeguards at accesso ShoWare Center Outdoor Cinema including cleaning staff at restrooms, touchless ticket scanning and hand sanitizer stations available near food & beverage stalls.

More information as well as tickets can be found here:

https://www.accessoshowarecenter.com/events/2020/accesso-showare-center-outdoor-cinema

The ShoWare Center is located at 625 W James Street: