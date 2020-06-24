The next ‘Feet First Walk’ is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Morrill Meadows Park in Kent.

This will be the second of a series of free self-guided summer walks on alternate Wednesday mornings of up to 3 miles round trip during June to Sept. in different locations in and close to Kent.

There is no need to pre-register. There will be directions where to go when you arrive. You can walk at your own speed following the trail markers, starting any time between 9 am and 10:30 am (finish by 11 am). You will sign in at the start of your walk at a table set up at the shelter near the parking lot. The trail runs round the perimeter of the park and now includes an extra loop round the new YMCA. It is mainly paved, but there are several sections of loose rock including through a beautiful forested area. Look out for our “KENT WALK HERE” event sign board by the park entrance off SE 248th Street. (Do not park east of the park at the YMCA property). Bring family and friends up to a limit of 6 total. Dogs on a leash can come too. Participants will need to bring a face covering and be prepared to maintain the 6 feet minimum social distancing COVID-19 requirements.



Event details:

WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

WHERE: Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street, on the Kent East Hill (map below).

Full details of this and other Kent area walks Feet First is planning over the summer can be found at: