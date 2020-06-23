The Kent Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 that – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – they are postponing National Night Out until Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, contingent on what is happening at that time.

National Night Out is usually scheduled for the first Tuesday in August – this year on Tuesday, Aug. 4 – but due to public health concerns, that has changed.

“Please be on the lookout for more information soon!”

For questions about National Night Out, please email [email protected].

Here’s more from the NNO website:

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

“Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

“The state of Texas and select areas celebrate the first Tuesday in October.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are strongly recommending that all National Night Out 2020 areas celebrate on October 6th, the first Tuesday in October.”