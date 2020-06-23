Gov. Jay Inslee this week announced members of a task force to provide recommendations for legislation on independent investigations involving police use of force.

The governor’s task force is a part of a coordinated effort with legislators to provide a comprehensive set of reforms. Task force members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, other independent investigation models, and provide input that will help inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session.

The task force includes many community members and families who have lost loved ones. “We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing.” Inslee said. “This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations.”

The work of the task force will join with the efforts of the legislature.

Task force members include:

Emma Catague, Community Police Commission, and Filipino Community Center, Seattle Jordan Chaney, owner, Poet Jordan, Benton and Franklin Counties Livio De La Cruz, board member, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County Chris Jordan, Fab-5, Tacoma Monisha Harrell, chair, Equal Rights Washington, Seattle Jay Hollingsworth, John T. Williams Organizing Committee, Seattle Sanetta Hunter, community advocate, Federal Way Katrina Johnson, Charleena Lyles’ cousin and family spokesperson; Families Are The Frontline, Seattle Reverend Walter J. Kendricks, Morning Star Baptist Church; commissioner, Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, Spokane Teri Rogers Kemp, attorney, Seattle Ben Krauss, PhD., principal, Adaptive Training Solutions, Spokane Darrell Lowe, chief, Redmond Police Department Nina Martinez, board chair, Latino Civic Alliance, King County Brian Moreno, commissioner, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Pasco Kimberly Mosolf, Disability Rights Washington, Seattle Tyus Reed, Spanaway Tim Reynon, Puyallup Tribal Council Member Eric Ritchey, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Puao Savusa, City of Seattle Office of Police Accountability James Schrimpsher, chief, Algona Police Department; Vice President of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police Andre Taylor, founder/executive director, Not This Time, Seattle Teresa Taylor, executive director, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs Spike Unruh, president, Washington State Patrol Troopers Association Waldo Waldron-Ramsey, NAACP, Seattle



The task force will have its first meeting in early July and will meet regularly into the fall.