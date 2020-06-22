Kent Police say that speed may have been a factor in a motorcycle collision that killed a man on Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020.

Police say that on Sunday at around 3:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the report of a one motorcycle collision that occurred in the 25900 block of 144th Ave SE (map below).

Puget Sound Fire personnel and Medics arrived and provided aid to the subject; however, life-saving efforts were not successful and the rider died of his injuries.

Kent Police Traffic investigators responded to the scene to investigateg the circumstances that resulted in this tragedy. The roadway was re-opened.