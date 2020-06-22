Here’s some more reopening news from Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services:

As of Friday, June 19, 2020, King County was approved for Phase 2 of Washington State’s Safe Start Plan.

Kent PARKS, TRAILS, BOAT LAUNCHES, and FISHING DOCKS were re-opened in Phase 1, and the modified Phase 1.5.

Now in Phase 2, we are excited to re-open more elements of our parks and outdoor recreation.

As you look to get outside and enjoy these newly re-opened amenities, please limit your stay so others can enjoy our parks as well. Please sanitize your hands before and after your visit, and continue to socially distance yourself from other park users. If social distancing is hard to maintain, please choose another park or trail to enjoy.

The following amenities are now OPEN for groups less than 5:

PLAYGROUNDS RESTROOMS SKATE PARKS CLIMBING PINNACLE/BOULDER AT ARBOR HEIGHTS 360 BASKETBALL COURTS TENNIS COURTS



Please note that playgrounds are NOT sanitized.

The restrooms at Scenic Hill Park and Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park will continue to be closed at this time due to maintenance and repairs. In addition, Athletic Complexes remain CLOSED until further notice, unless by permit.

For more details, check out Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services on Facebook.