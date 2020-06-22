Big rescue in Kent courtesy your Puget Sound Firefighters:

🚨 🚨 Kitten Rescue 🚨 🚨

Puget Sound Fire’s Engine E373 (Kent West Hill) responded to a 911 call recently for a cat stuck in a wall of a gas station.

Firefighters were able to locate the source of the noise and cut through the drywall to rescue a small kitten.

There was no sign of mom, or any other kittens so the little guy was brought back to the station where he was given some loving care and a meal before heading off to his new home.

The final picture is of the young couple that adopted him into their family.