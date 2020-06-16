The King County Flood Control District announced Tuesday (June 16, 2020) that it is extending the application deadline for 2020 grants for projects that target flood-risk reduction along rivers, streams, lakes and other areas.

The deadline to apply for a 2020 grant is now Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

To qualify for funding, projects must provide a flood reduction benefit so that it directly addresses existing or potential flooding. Projects that achieve multiple benefits are encouraged. Typical projects might include:

Addressing surface water overflows and flooding from creeks and lakes due to outflow blockage or undersized/failing culverts or pipes. Clearing clogged agricultural drainage systems. Improving inadequate or failing stormwater systems that are causing flooding or slope instability. Addressing flooding of roads due to increased stormwater runoff. Assessing existing conditions as part of the creation of a lake management district.



The Flood Control District is specifically interested in reaching homeowner associations, non-profit organizations, schools, special purpose districts, tribes, cities, towns, and agencies in King County.

There is no cap on the individual award amount. Past grants have ranged from $11,000 to $400,000. Matching funds are encouraged but not required.

Expenditure of the funds must be completed no later than 36 months after signing the grant agreement. More information about criteria, eligibility and application assistance can be found at kingcountyfloodcontrol.org.

The applications must be in by the close of business Friday, June 30. Interested parties should contact Kim Harper at 206-477-6079 or [email protected].