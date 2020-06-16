Kent School District’s Free Summer Meals Program begins Monday, June 29, 2020.

Free nutritious meals are available to all children and teens 18-years-old and younger every Monday at select schools, apartment complexes, and community centers across Kent School District this summer.

The Summer Meals Program runs from June 29 through August 17, 2020, and is provided in partnership between Kent School District Nutrition Services, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Here’s more info from the district:

One Box = 10 Meals for Every Child

Please visit one of our drive-through or walk-up sites to pick up a box of meals for each child in your household. Each box contains:

5 breakfast meals 5 lunch meals Menu with instructions for refrigerating and heating the items inside



These boxes are medium-sized (16 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches). You are welcome to bring your own wagon, bag, or stroller to carry them home.

On Mondays beginning June 29, visit a participating school, youth center, or bus stop to pick up meals. There is no free meal service on Monday, June 22.

Service times and locations are subject to change. Please refer to this webpage before each visit.

Bus Stops

Drive-Through Parking Lots

Youth Centers

Youth centers are for residents only. Schedules are not managed or staffed by Kent School District and are subject to change. Please call your local site for more information.

Practice Social Distancing

For the health and safety of all, please practice social distancing when picking up meals by staying at least six feet away from other people. Meals may not be consumed at the pick-up site. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.