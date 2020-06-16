Kent School District’s Free Summer Meals Program begins Monday, June 29, 2020.
Free nutritious meals are available to all children and teens 18-years-old and younger every Monday at select schools, apartment complexes, and community centers across Kent School District this summer.
The Summer Meals Program runs from June 29 through August 17, 2020, and is provided in partnership between Kent School District Nutrition Services, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Here’s more info from the district:
One Box = 10 Meals for Every Child
Please visit one of our drive-through or walk-up sites to pick up a box of meals for each child in your household. Each box contains:
- 5 breakfast meals
- 5 lunch meals
- Menu with instructions for refrigerating and heating the items inside
These boxes are medium-sized (16 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches). You are welcome to bring your own wagon, bag, or stroller to carry them home.
On Mondays beginning June 29, visit a participating school, youth center, or bus stop to pick up meals. There is no free meal service on Monday, June 22.
Service times and locations are subject to change. Please refer to this webpage before each visit.
Bus Stops
- Alderbrook Apartments (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 300 Novak Lane, Kent
- Grandview Apartments (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 3900 Veterans Drive, Kent
- Maple Lane Court Apartments (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 1617 Maple Lane, Kent
- Parkwood Apartments (10:00-10:30 a.m.): 26435 104th Avenue SE, Kent
- Phoenix Court Apartments (11:00-11:30 a.m.): 23913 111th Place SE, Kent
- Polaris Apartments Covington (10:00-10:30 a.m.): 17110 SE 276th Street, Covington
- Soos Creek Mobile Estates (11:00-11:30 a.m.): 15410 SE 272nd Street, Covington
- The Outreach Program – TOP (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 26024 111th Avenue SE, Kent
Drive-Through Parking Lots
- Carriage Crest Elementary (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 18235 140th Avenue SE, Renton
- Cedar Heights Middle School (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 19640 SE 272nd Street, Covington
- Covington Elementary (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 25811 156th Avenue SE Covington
- Kent Elementary (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 24700 64th Avenue S, Kent
- Kent-Meridian High School (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 10020 SE 256th Street, Kent
- Kent YMCA (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 10828 SE 248th Street, Kent, (253) 859-2357
- Kentridge High School (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 12430 SE 208th Street, Kent
- Neely-O’Brien Elementary (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 6300 S 236th Street, Kent
- Sunrise Elementary (10:00-11:00 a.m.): 22300 132nd Ave SE, Kent
Youth Centers
Youth centers are for residents only. Schedules are not managed or staffed by Kent School District and are subject to change. Please call your local site for more information.
- Birch Creek Youth Center (12:00-1:00 p.m.): 12910 SE 273rd Street, Kent, (206) 263-2460
- Cascade Youth Center (12:00-1:00 p.m.): 20524 106th Ave SE, Kent, (253) 859-2357
- Valli Kee Youth Center (12:00-1:00 p.m.): 23401 104th Ave SE, Kent, (253) 859-0300
Practice Social Distancing
For the health and safety of all, please practice social distancing when picking up meals by staying at least six feet away from other people. Meals may not be consumed at the pick-up site. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
