Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership announced this week the launch of the #KentStrong T-shirt and Hoodie campaign.

“Kent has always been a resilient community, but no one could have prepared us for the unrivaled impacts COVID-19, as well as the current social injustice and violence peppering our news sources. Whether losing a loved one, unemployment, racial inequality and/or stress and weariness of lockdown, we’re all dealing with our challenges in different ways. We’re definitely looking forward to better times ahead,” said Gaila Gutierrez, Executive Director of the KDP.

“The goal of this campaign is to show our sense of community in a time of need and display our spirit and strength,” she added. “The Kent Downtown Partnership has been serving our community for 28 years. We are the cheerleaders for residents and small businesses, defenders of our downtown and promoters of history and local culture. The talking ‘bubble’ of the design represents communication; #KentStrong speaks to our resilience, innovation and most of all, heart. We hope to see ALL of Kent wearing one of these to show their fierce #KentStrong attitude that nothing can keep us down.”

Proceeds benefit the KDP for future downtown programing, events and small businesses advocacy. T-shirts and hoodies are available in mens and women sizes in white or light grey. Prices range from $22 – $38 + shipping. Free shipping for orders of $75 or more!



To order, please visit https://www.downtownkentwa.com/kentstrong

The Kent Downtown Partnerships is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.