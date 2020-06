The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online webinar – ‘COVID-19 A Conversation about Real Estate’ – this Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHAT: COVID-19 A Conversation about Real Estate

WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 2020: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom, or view it on our Facebook page here.

More info here.