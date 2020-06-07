A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled for this coming Thursday, June 11, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. at the Maleng Regional Justice Center and ending at the Police Station in Kent.

“Enough is Enough. Right vs. Wrong. When young people get serious about serious issues, things will change!”

The march will start at the RJC Courthouse at 401 4th Ave N. (map below), head north on 4th, right on James, head east, right on Central, head south, right on Willis, head west, right on 4th, ending at the Kent Police Station, where speakers will speak.

Voter registration will also be available.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1838845176311426/

JOIN YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS IN THE CITY OF KENT AND SURROUNDING AREAS

WHEN: Thursday June 11, 2020, starts at 3 p.m.

WHERE: RJC Courthouse, 401 4th Ave N., and ends at Kent Police Station (232 4th Ave S.):