SPONSORED:

Dear Neighbors,

My heart aches for those in our community who are experiencing trauma right now.

I want my constituents to know: Black Lives Matter.

I stand with those working for change—and I’m proud to be a member of a County Council that’s recommitting ourselves to making progress in addressing issues of systemic racism.

For my full statement, watch the below video:

Sincerely,

Dave

King County Councilmember

District 5