Artwork on a mural in White Center by Desmond Hansen
Many of us have spent the past week or so looking for ways to help support the many protests and activism going on around the country.
One way we can show our support with the local Black community is by ‘Shopping Black.’
Below is an ongoing, growing list of local, Black-owned businesses (NOTE: If you know of a Black-owned business that isn’t on this list, please email info to us at [email protected]):
KENT
ALL ACCESS BARBER AND BEAUTY SALON
110 2nd Ave S.
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-1180
ALL PRO BUILDING MAINTENANCE
324 1st Ave S., #201
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 850-6061
ALTHA’S LOUISIANA CAJUN STORE & DELI
201 E. Meeker Street
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 719-2242
CARRIAGE SQUARE SPORTS BAR
25626 102nd Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
(253) 850-3749
DISTINCE IMAGE
227 1st Ave S.
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 981-3177
EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN
25616 102nd Place SE
Kent, WA 98030
(253) 854-4535
KJ’s CAKERY BAKERY
204 Central Ave N. #102
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-2516
KUTTING CORNERS HAIR SALON
222 W Meeker Street
Kent, WA 98032
LEGACY GUTTER CLEANING
360-789-6073
[email protected]
NANA’S SOUTHERN KITCHEN
10234 SE 256th Street
Kent, WA 98030
(253) 243-6711
RAFIKI RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE
226 1st Ave S.
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 981-3550
SEATAC
AFRICA LOUNGE
17801 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98158
(206) 277-0200
LUCKY SHINES
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
17801 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98158
DES MOINES
DAT SOUL TRUCK
22242 24Th Ave S F-46
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 379-1513
MINI THE DOUGH-NUT
21925 Marine View Dr. S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
STRAIGHT BLAST GYM
605 S. 223rd Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
(206) 330-4562
TUKWILA
JUBA RESTAURANT & CAFE
14223 Tukwila International Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98168
(206) 242-2011
RENTON
BOONA BOONA COFFEE
724 S 3rd Street, Ste. C
Renton, WA 98057
(425) 496-8618
THE WINE ALLEY
14276 SE 176th Street
Renton, WA 98058
(425) 271-4501
[email protected]
BURIEN
ABSOLUTE INK TATTOO AND PIERCING
11614 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98146
(206) 246-8282
CLASSIC EATS RESTAURANT
918 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 241-6275
DESIGNING DIVAS HAIR SALON
15221 Ambaum Blvd. SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 354-3170
DUKEM MARKET CAFE & MARKET
215 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 453-3699
LAWTIWA BARBERSALON
630 SW 153rd Street, Suite 103
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 397-3508 Shop
(206) 755-1650 Cell (TEXT for FASTER SERVICE)
PREMIER COMPUTERS
15607 1st Ave South, Suite #101
Burien, WA 98148
(206) 866.6760
THE SHOPPE SEAHURST
903 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 510-5102
TIME TUNNEL RECORDS
14911 Ambaum Blvd. SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 243-1579
NORMANDY PARK
DAL LAW FIRM
19803 1st Avenue S., Suite #200
Normandy Park, WA 98148
(206) 408-1688
RL CONSTRUCTION LLC
Normandy Park, WA
(206) 330-9391
[email protected]
SALON DAYVION
17817 1st Ave S #3
Normandy Park, WA 98148
(206) 420-3288
[email protected]
WHITE CENTER
JEMIL’S BIG EASY FOOD TRUCK
(206) 641-6551
