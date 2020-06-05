Artwork on a mural in White Center by Desmond Hansen

Many of us have spent the past week or so looking for ways to help support the many protests and activism going on around the country.

One way we can show our support with the local Black community is by ‘Shopping Black.’

Below is an ongoing, growing list of local, Black-owned businesses ( NOTE : If you know of a Black-owned business that isn’t on this list, please email info to us at [email protected]):

KENT

ALL ACCESS BARBER AND BEAUTY SALON

110 2nd Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 856-1180

ALL PRO BUILDING MAINTENANCE

324 1st Ave S., #201

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 850-6061

ALTHA’S LOUISIANA CAJUN STORE & DELI

201 E. Meeker Street

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 719-2242

CARRIAGE SQUARE SPORTS BAR

25626 102nd Pl SE

Kent, WA 98030

(253) 850-3749

DISTINCE IMAGE

227 1st Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 981-3177

EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN

25616 102nd Place SE

Kent, WA 98030

(253) 854-4535

KJ’s CAKERY BAKERY

204 Central Ave N. #102

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-2516

KUTTING CORNERS HAIR SALON

222 W Meeker Street

Kent, WA 98032

LEGACY GUTTER CLEANING

360-789-6073

[email protected]

NANA’S SOUTHERN KITCHEN

10234 SE 256th Street

Kent, WA 98030

(253) 243-6711

RAFIKI RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

226 1st Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

(253) 981-3550

SEATAC

AFRICA LOUNGE

17801 International Blvd

SeaTac, WA 98158

(206) 277-0200

LUCKY SHINES

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

17801 International Blvd

SeaTac, WA 98158

DES MOINES

DAT SOUL TRUCK

22242 24Th Ave S F-46

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 379-1513

MINI THE DOUGH-NUT

21925 Marine View Dr. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

STRAIGHT BLAST GYM

605 S. 223rd Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 330-4562

TUKWILA

JUBA RESTAURANT & CAFE

14223 Tukwila International Blvd

Tukwila, WA 98168

(206) 242-2011

RENTON

BOONA BOONA COFFEE

724 S 3rd Street, Ste. C

Renton, WA 98057

(425) 496-8618

THE WINE ALLEY

14276 SE 176th Street

Renton, WA 98058

(425) 271-4501

[email protected]

BURIEN

ABSOLUTE INK TATTOO AND PIERCING

11614 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA 98146

(206) 246-8282

CLASSIC EATS RESTAURANT

918 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 241-6275

DESIGNING DIVAS HAIR SALON

15221 Ambaum Blvd. SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 354-3170

DUKEM MARKET CAFE & MARKET

215 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 453-3699

LAWTIWA BARBERSALON

630 SW 153rd Street, Suite 103

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 397-3508 Shop

(206) 755-1650 Cell (TEXT for FASTER SERVICE)

PREMIER COMPUTERS

15607 1st Ave South, Suite #101

Burien, WA 98148

(206) 866.6760

THE SHOPPE SEAHURST

903 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 510-5102

TIME TUNNEL RECORDS

14911 Ambaum Blvd. SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 243-1579

NORMANDY PARK

DAL LAW FIRM

19803 1st Avenue S., Suite #200

Normandy Park, WA 98148

(206) 408-1688

RL CONSTRUCTION LLC

Normandy Park, WA

(206) 330-9391

[email protected]

SALON DAYVION

17817 1st Ave S #3

Normandy Park, WA 98148

(206) 420-3288

[email protected]

WHITE CENTER

JEMIL’S BIG EASY FOOD TRUCK

(206) 641-6551

