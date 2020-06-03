Due to COVID-19, this Saturday’s (June 6, 2020) collection event – set to run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – will differ from past events.

Major changes are as follows:

Major update: Styrofoam will no longer be accepted at this event. Styrofoam can be recycled for free Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at StyroRecycle – 23418 68th Ave S. (West Valley Hwy) Kent, WA 98032.

New location – Kent United Methodist Church – 11010 SE 248 Street (map below)

We will only be accepting the following items: Batteries Cardboard Electronics (No TV’s or monitors – visit www.ecyclewashington.org for more details) Mattresses Porcelain – sinks and toilets (remove seat and wax ring) Propane tanks Reusable household goods and textiles (must be boxed or bagged) Documents for shredding

In addition to the usual list of unacceptable items, we will NOT accept: Appliances (Air conditioning units, dishwashers, dehumidifiers, dryers, ovens, washers, water coolers, stoves, water heaters, microwaves, etc.) Bulky yard debris or scrap wood Concrete, asphalt, rock, brick, or sand Refrigerators and freezers Scrap metal (BBQ’s, lawn mowers, etc.) UPDATED: STYROFOAM WILL NO LONGER BE ACCEPTED AT THIS EVENT Tires

accept: Based on King County Public Health and CDC guidelines, we recommend the following: Do not attend if you are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 (this includes people 60 years or older and those with underlying medical conditions). Do not attend if you or someone in your household is sick or has COVID-19 symptoms. If you must exit your vehicle, keep at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others. Wear a face mask. Practice patience, as delays are expected due to staff social distancing and item accumulation during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.



This event may be modified, canceled or postponed. This website will continually be updated with the latest information. If you have any questions please email Tony Donati, Conservation Coordinator.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”